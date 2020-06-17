Congressman Clyburn and Rep. Joe Cunningham to host virtual forum on Mother Emanuel 5th Anniversary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today at 4pm Congressman James Clyburn and Representative Joe Cunningham are hosting a virtual forum to mark the 5th Anniversary of the Emanuel AME Shooting tragedy.

Among the items to discuss, they say will be to make a call for action on gun violence, and racism.

The Congressmen will be joined by Reverend Eric Manning from Mother Emanuel AMC.

Also on the forum, State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, Everytown for Gun Safety, and community activists.

You can learn more about the forum and the 4pm event here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gun-safety-virtual-everytown-forum-with-rep-cunningham-and-whip-clyburn-tickets-109679101144