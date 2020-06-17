DHEC: 10 additional deaths, 577 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday, 577 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC say this brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 20,551, probable cases to 5, confirmed deaths to 617, and zero probable deaths.

Per DHEC: Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), and York (1) counties, and one (1) death occurred in an middle-aged individual from Charleston County. There are currently no probable deaths.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (6), Anderson (7), Beaufort (29), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (35), Chester (2), Chesterfield (2), Cherokee (2), Colleton (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (6), Dillon (4), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (2), Florence (22), Georgetown (22), Greenville (77), Greenwood (5), Horry (120), Jasper (1), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (11), Laurens (5), Lexington (35), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (6), Pickens (20), Richland (57), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (22), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (7), York (19)

Health officials say there are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through July 18 with new testing events added regularly. To fin a mobile testing clinic near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.