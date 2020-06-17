Even during a pandemic, local organization works to support fathers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Father’s Day is this upcoming Sunday, and it’s a time to show your love for your father or father figure in your life. But for one local organization that works to support fathers, it’s also a time to give back.

Fathers play a vital role in a child’s life. Midlands Fatherhood Coalition (MFC) is a non-profit that helps all fathers build strong families.

“We want the community to know that we are here. Because it’s important that all of us understand the importance of father and why fathers matter,” said Angela McDuffie, CEO of the Coalition.

“It’s been a beacon of light for me,” said Dwayne Hudson, a MFC participant.

It hasn’t been an easy time for fatherhood participants or MFC, but MFC is working to make sure they’re there to help fathers in any way they can. Right now, donations help participants that may be unable to meet the basic needs of their kids due to job loss or other obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s never going to be business as usual. We’re just trying to do our best to make sure that we’re not allowing any fathers to fall through the gaps, fall on the wayside because of this pandemic. We’re doing our best to do more case management, do more one-on-one conversations with the father, just staying connected,” said McDuffie.

“I’m unemployed at the moment. But at the same time, it’s allowed me to be able to spend more time with my sons and be able to work towards achieving goals that I have,” said Hudson.

Fathers can also use this time to talk to their kids about what’s going on with the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Use it as a tool, they can see that it’s all races all coming together for one cause,” said McDuffie.

Because children deserve a mother and a father.

“To be able to come to a place like Midlands Fatherhood Coalition to where we can express our problems, and just be amongst other people, fathers especially, where we won’t be judged. We’ll be helped, and just encouraged to succeed as a father and more importantly as a human being,” said Hudson.

In 2019, MFC served more than 950 fatherhood participants which helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 2,100 children.

For more information on MFC and ways you can volunteer or donate, click here.