Police search for missing 16 year old girl

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is hoping members of the public can help them locate a 16 year old who they has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Authorities say, Beta Mangano was last seen at her home on Heyward Brockington Road in Richland County around 8:30am June 16th. While officials say it’s possible she could be headed in the direction of Mrytle Beach or the Lancaster area, deputies say time to find her is of the essence.

According to RCSD, the teen suffers from a medical condition that could ‘endanger her life’ if she is not located soon.

While it’s not know what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, she is described as about 135 ponds and stands about 5 feet tall with brown eyes and her hair in braids.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. or you can submit a tip anonymously at crimesc.com