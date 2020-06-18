Accelerate ED task force to meet Friday to discuss School Plans for the Fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The state’s top educators are working on ways to safely reopen schools across the state in the Fall.

According to a release, The AccelerateED task force will meet Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss feedback and adopt a final report to issue to school districts and the public.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman created AccelerateED task force to study school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart this fall.

Count on ABC Columbia News to bring you coverage on air and online of the task force meeting Friday.

For Previous Coverage click here: https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/05/26/accelerate-ed-meets-discusses-summer-camps-and-students-in-classrooms/

https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/05/06/educators-bring-up-ideas-at-accelerateed-meeting-to-safely-bring-students-back-to-school/