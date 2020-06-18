Coronavirus Cases in SC spike to 987, DHEC reports four additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday, announced 987 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and four additional deaths.

DHEC say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 21,533, and confirmed deaths to 621.

In a statement released Thursday by Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, she strongly urged South Carolinians to take health precautions amid concerns over the recent rise in COVID-19.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell issued the following statement:

“Every one of us has a role to play in stopping COVID-19. This virus does not spread on its own. It’s spread around our state by infected people who carry it wherever they go – their work, the supermarket, the post office, a friend’s house. By not following public health precautions, many are putting all at risk.

It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others.

We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off. Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.

There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are only individual behaviors and actions we must all maintain that help stop its spread.

Healthy people may feel they are resistant to the virus, may feel that even if they contract it, they’ll have mild symptoms and feel better in a few days. This may be true for some – but it’s also true that we are seeing hospitalizations and deaths in those who were previously healthy and in almost every age group.

Historically, South Carolinas have willingly made sacrifices for the benefit of all. Stopping the spread of this disease will not be easy. However, I am confident in our willingness to take the current actions necessary of wearing face masks and social distancing in order to care for each other. Together we can meet this challenge.”