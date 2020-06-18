DHEC and Kroger Health hosting COVID-19 testing by appointment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Environmental control continues to add more mobile testing sites for Coronavirus.

According to DHEC, they have partnered with Kroger Health to host testing at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. It will take place until 1pm pm today, June 18 and 9am -1pm on Tuesday June 23.

DHEC says the testing will be by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at wwww.krogerhealth.com/ covidtesting in order to receive a test.

To find additional mobile testing clinics near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.