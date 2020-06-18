‘I’m Booked’ community campaign promotes reading, literacy

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — As we continue through the uncertainty of COVID-19 and protests around the world, one local organization is promoting literacy and encouraging kids to read.

On Thursday, local nonprofit Blanketing Families hosted the ‘I’m Booked’ community campaign.

“There is so much going on in and outside of our community and the world. And a lot of our kids just get caught up in so much stuff, and the focus and the distraction takes them off what they really need to do. And we want our children to continue to read,” said Annette Hammond, founder of Blanketing Families.

Thanks to donations, the organization was able to give books, blankets and a treat to 100 local kids.

“Reading is information. If you can master the information, it gives you the power. That’s what a lot of kids don’t understand, reading is power,” said Hammond.

Even though school is over, learning never stops. Summer is the perfect time to grow reading skills.

“I just moved into the community. I’m very grateful and happy for my kids,” said Tammier Grant, a parent of six kids.

“A lot of our kids are not introduced to a lot of books. And we’d be surprised who has books at home and who doesn’t. So this means the world to me. If it’s just one kid that picks up that book, then I’ve done something,” said Hammond.

Parents are encouraged to read with their kids.

“Take a book that the child may have never opened up, open it up. Explore it. Explore the stuff that is outside of your home,” said Hammond.

With every new book comes a chance to inspire a child’s love of reading.

“That means the world to me. That means that they have embraced it, they have embraced opening their minds, their imagination, and creativity,” said Hammond.

For more information Blanketing Families, check out their Facebook page or their website.