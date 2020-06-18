Red Cross is in critical need of blood: Here’s how you can help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -The Red Cross is in critical need of Blood, and you can help out.

The Red Cross and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hosting an emergency blood drive Friday, June 19.

The blood drive runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Decker Center Community Room on Decker Boulevard.

Although walk-ins are accepted, deputies would prefer you to make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app or on their website.

If you want to make an appointment through the app, officials say use the sponsor code B&B.

To apply through the Red Cross website, click here.