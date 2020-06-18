What do we do with all the Space Junk Orbiting the Earth

It turns out that with all the things we’ve launched into orbit around the earth, a lot of it is now junk just circling the earth and getting in the way. And if we don’t do something about it, this pollution could, in time, prevent us from launching new satellites. So one start up company has a solution. Check this out: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2020/06/16/well-clean-up-space-junk-using-sticky-foam-spiderwebs-in-orbit-says-russian-space-start-up/?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_content=3426927847&utm_campaign=sprinklrForbesScience#12b127e478af