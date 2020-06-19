Fundraiser collects supplies for Epworth Children’s Home after fire damages shed

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Over the past two days, community members have come out to support Epworth Children’s Home after a fire damaged a storage shed earlier this month.

Washington Street United Methodist Church held a supply drive to restock some of the supplies lost in the fire.

Safety precautions were in place, as volunteers took the donations directly from cars.

The fire destroyed much-needed supplies; like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and sponges.

“The community has been terrific the last couple of days. Really, if you put a call out in this community, you’re going to get a reaction and people are going to come,” said Jane Peterson, Director of Communications for Washington Street United Methodist Church.

Epworth is still in need of supplies for the children. If you’d like to donate, they have a wishlist of what they need.