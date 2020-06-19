Juneteenth celebration at SC State House

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday morning a people gathered at the state house in recognition of Juneteenth.

The event was organized by the SC chapter of the NAACP.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the day slaves in Texas were told they had been freed by the emancipation proclamation almost two years prior.

This year, spurred by protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, several companies including Target, Nike, and Ben and Jerry’s are observing the day as a company holiday giving employees the day off.