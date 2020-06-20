Coronavirus cases in one day hit Record High in SC, Health officials urge mask use

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Record numbers of coronavirus cases in South Carolina were released Saturday.

DHEC reported 1,157 new confirmed cases in one day and five additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have Coronavirus in South Carolina to 23,756.

To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Health officials say everyone is at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.

Per DHEC Steps to take to protect include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick