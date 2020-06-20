DHEC encourages SC residents to help prevent spread of Coronavirus: wear mask

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to take precautions against COVID-19.

To help protect others from COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask or cloth face covering when in public. Learn more at https://t.co/gA3IO0XkgT. #StaySCStrong pic.twitter.com/aAKgVMUWjK — SCDHEC (@scdhec) June 17, 2020

Per DHEC:

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.