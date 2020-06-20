Free Coronavirus drive thru testing hosted by Prisma Health this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking for free COVID 19 testing, without an appointment, Prisma Health has several mobile sites.

Prisma Health is hosting a free Coronavirus test Saturday June 20 from 10am-3pm.

This testing will take place at Benedict College Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

2047 Two Notch Rd., Columbia (drive-through only)

Officials say no appointment is needed and you should get results within four days.

For a list of additional test sites in the midlands, click here https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/community-testing/

There is also a testing site in the Upstate Saturday:

Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

James M. Brown Elementary School

225 Coffee Rd., Walhalla