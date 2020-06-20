SC Coronavirus cases spike again, DHEC reports 1,157

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday, announced 1,157 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5 additional confirmed deaths.

According to Health officials, there are currently 673 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30, confirmed deaths to 644.

Health officials say the five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence (1), Lee (1), Oconee (1), and Richland (2) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)

DHEC says there are 63 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.