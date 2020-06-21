DHEC hosting multiple mobile Coronavirus testing sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Carolina, so does the need for testing.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is working with partners in the community to host mobile testing clinics.

DHEC says there are 73 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly.

To find a mobile testing clinic event near you click scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Health officials say residents can also get tested at one of 168 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information