DHEC recommending face masks and social distancing amid surge in SC COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Health officials are urging you to wear a mask and social distance as Coronavirus cases in our state continue to surge.

On Sunday DHEC reported 907 new cases and nine deaths.

Looking at the numbers from South Carolina Department of Health officials, they say 5,622 people were tested Saturday and the percent positive was 16.1%.

Per DHEC:

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.