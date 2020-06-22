Governor McMaster joins Senator Tim Scott to discuss Justice Act Bill

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster joined U.S. Senator Tim Scott Monday to talk about Scott’s police reform bill.

Scott says the’ Justice Act Bi’ll provides law enforcement with better training, provides the public with transparency and holds law enforcement departments more accountable.

The Republican Senator says the bill was also designed in consultation with President Donald Trump’s objectives around his Executive order.

House Democrats have also proposed a justice reform bill.