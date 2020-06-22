Richland Co. Coroner identifies victim of shooting outside Family Dollar

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim in a fatal shooting outside a Family Dollar Sunday off Fairfield Road.

According to Watts, 61 year old Kenneth Young, of Alcott Drive, was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that Young died as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper body, says Watts.

UPDATE: Columbia Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Columbia Police say Gregory Edwards, Junior (DOB: 12-28-1991) is charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Police say Edwards was arrested by officers during a traffic stop after he was seen leaving a motel at 5719 Fairfield Road. Police say a firearm that officers found inside the vehicle has been seized for ballistic testing.