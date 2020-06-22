What Richland Co. voters should know before June 23 runoff elections

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Some voters will head back to the polls Tuesday, for Richland County’s runoff primary election. This comes after the June 9 primaries, where some people waited in line for hours or received incorrect ballots.

Now, the South Carolina State Election Commission is preparing for the runoff primaries.

“Having a little more involvement and oversight on all the operations and preparation for Election Day. And then providing more support on Election Day, both in responding to poll manager needs and voter needs,” said Chris Whitmire, Director of Public Information with the SC State Election Commission.

Not all voters in the county need to vote in the runoffs, but some voters in certain districts can head to the polls.

“So if you voted in the Republican primary on June 9, you have nothing to vote for on June 23 if you live in Richland County. There is no Republican runoff, you don’t need to come back to the polls,” said Whitmire. “If you didn’t vote at all on June 9 or you voted in the Democratic primary, then you might have something to vote for. And that’s the other thing, is that only voters in council districts 7, 8, 9 and 10 have a runoff. So if you’re in council districts 1 through 6 or 11, then there is no runoff. No need to come out to the polls.”

Officials say they’re preparing for as much turnout as possible.

“Richland County doesn’t have a county-wide runoff. So resources can be taken from other polling places that won’t be open. People, equipment, and can be moved to the polling places that will be open,” said Whitmire.

The best thing voters can do before heading to the polls; make sure you even need to.

“The best way to do that is to go to SCVotes.org, click ‘get my sample ballot.’ If you voted on June 9, make sure to choose the same party you voted for on June 9 and see if there’s anything on your ballot,” said Whitmire.

If you are eligible to vote Tuesday, you’ll go back to the same polling place you went on June 9.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.