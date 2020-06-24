Solicitor: No charges in CPD officer-involved shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A Columbia police officer will not face charges in the shooting death of a young black man in April.

Wednesday afternoon Solicitor Byron Gipson announced it was his legal opinion that the officer involved in the incident believed he was in eminent danger when he fired the shot that killed 17 year old Joshua Ruffin.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says the officer involved in the incident will remain on administrative duty for the time being.

On April 9, a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Dept. says officers responded to Monticello Rd. to a report of teenagers breaking into cars.

Police say the officer attempted to talk to Ruffin who then began to ran away.

After a short chase, police say Ruffin pointed a gun at the officer at which time he was shot.

Ruffin later died at the hospital from his wound.