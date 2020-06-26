UofSC releases list of requirements for students, faculty, staff this Fall

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina is getting ready to resume classes in the fall, but before they do they are alerting students, faculty and staff of some of the requirements that will be in place to protect them from coronavirus as numbers continue to grow here in the Palmetto state.

According to the University, all students, faculty and staff who return in the fall will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and and will have to wear a mask in certain areas of the campus.

President Bob Caslen made the announcement in a letter posted on the university’s website Thursday along with a list of requirements that those returning for classes will have to adhere to.

UofSC President Dr. Bob Caslen released a statement acknowledging this fall will be a new experience for everyone involved. This fall will be unlike any other, I know that you can’t wait to return, but we must do so while keeping this campus and the local community we are a part of safe and healthy. As the president of this great institution, I look forward to having your energy back on campus. I want us all to have a great and memorable semester, but you must return with the full appreciation of our shared challenge of keeping each other and our community safe and healthy.” “There is risk in bringing students, faculty and staff back to campus; however, it is a manageable and acceptable risk when each of us does our part,”

The requirements included in the letter are as follows:

Testing . “Diagnostic testing is required for all students, faculty and staff returning to campus.”

. “Diagnostic testing is required for all students, faculty and staff returning to campus.” Wearing a face covering . “At a minimum, face coverings are required in all classrooms, the Thomas Cooper Library, Center for Health and Well-Being, fitness centers, Russell House and all dining facilities. The Columbia City Council just passed an ordinance to require face coverings in the city.”

. “At a minimum, face coverings are required in all classrooms, the Thomas Cooper Library, Center for Health and Well-Being, fitness centers, Russell House and all dining facilities. The Columbia City Council just passed an ordinance to require face coverings in the city.” Washing hands and personal hygiene . “This is an essential behavior to fight infectious diseases, whether it is COVID, the flu or the common cold.”

. “This is an essential behavior to fight infectious diseases, whether it is COVID, the flu or the common cold.” Contact tracing . “If you were to test positive for the virus, contact tracing would provide a ready data set on people you had been in close contact who might have been exposed to the virus. This helps ensure they don’t unknowingly spread the disease to others.”

. “If you were to test positive for the virus, contact tracing would provide a ready data set on people you had been in close contact who might have been exposed to the virus. This helps ensure they don’t unknowingly spread the disease to others.” Physical distancing. “I know it is difficult to maintain physical distance, but we must adhere to the 6 feet standard whenever possible. We must especially adhere to this in areas where we are most vulnerable to the risk of transmitting and contracting the virus. And that has proven to be in close social off-campus areas, like restaurants and bars, as well as within off-campus student residence apartments. It is in these high-risk areas where we are finding the greatest possibilities of transmitting the virus.”

To get a glimpse of the University of South Carolina’s calendar you can click on the link provided here.

You can read the full letter issued to students, faculty, and staff here.