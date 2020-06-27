City of Columbia to offer free masks at area locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Now that the City of Columbia is requiring masks, city officials are giving out free face coverings.

The City says it will offer free masks to citizens at several locations, while supplies.

According to officials, they will hand out two masks per person or five masks per family. Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at one of the designated City of Columbia distribution sites.

For information on locations and times click here https://resilient.columbiasc.gov

The distribution of masks will begin on Monday, June 29, 2020 and will end on Friday, July 10, 2020, say officials.

Identified Sites: Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center

1117 Brandon Avenue

Edisto Neighborhood Center

1914 Wiley Street

Earlewood Community Center

1113 Recreation Drive

Distribution Schedule

June 29, 2020

MONDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 1, 2020

WEDNESDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 2, 2020

THURSDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 6, 2020

MONDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 8, 2020

WEDNESDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 10, 2020

FRIDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm