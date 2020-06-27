City of Columbia to offer free masks at area locations
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Now that the City of Columbia is requiring masks, city officials are giving out free face coverings.
The City says it will offer free masks to citizens at several locations, while supplies.
According to officials, they will hand out two masks per person or five masks per family. Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at one of the designated City of Columbia distribution sites.
For information on locations and times click here https://resilient.columbiasc.gov
The distribution of masks will begin on Monday, June 29, 2020 and will end on Friday, July 10, 2020, say officials.
Identified Sites: Busby Street Community Center
1735 Busby Street
Hampton Park Neighborhood Center
1117 Brandon Avenue
- Edisto Neighborhood Center
1914 Wiley Street
Earlewood Community Center
1113 Recreation Drive
Distribution Schedule
June 29, 2020
MONDAY
Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 1, 2020
WEDNESDAY
Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 2, 2020
THURSDAY
Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 6, 2020
MONDAY
Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 8, 2020
WEDNESDAY
Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
July 10, 2020
FRIDAY
Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm