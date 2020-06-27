DHEC hosting more free mobile Coronavirus test sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus, DHEC is hosting numerous mobile testing sites with the help of community partners.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting free mobile sites across the state and in the Midlands.

According to DHEC, there are 60 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.