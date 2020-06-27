DHEC reports single day record 1,599 cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Saturday, announced 1,599 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15 additional deaths.

DHEC says there are currently 908 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Health officials say this brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 31,850, and confirmed deaths to 707.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below, per DHEC:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (27), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (39), Calhoun (1), Charleston (280), Cherokee (6), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (6), Colleton (11), Darlington (11), Dillon (8), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (40), Greenville (164), Greenwood (41), Hampton (3), Horry (214), Jasper (7), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (19), Laurens (31), Lee (3), Lexington (76), Marion (5), Newberry (3), Oconee (29), Orangeburg (22), Pickens (64), Richland (111), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (48), Union (1), Williamsburg

Per DHEC, Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,170 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.6%.

TESTING

DHEC says there are 51 mobile testing events scheduled through July 30 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.