Coronavirus cases in SC continue to surge, DHEC: 1,366 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Sunday, announced 1,366 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths.

DHEC says there are currently 954 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 33,221, and confirmed deaths to 712.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below, per DHEC.

Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (57), Calhoun (4), Charleston (239), Cherokee (6), Chester (9), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (12), Darlington (11), Dillon (26), Dorchester (43), Fairfield (1), Florence (30), Georgetown (8), Greenville (194), Greenwood (10), Hampton (2), Horry (185), Jasper (11), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (6), Laurens (35), Lee (7), Lexington (54), Marion (15), Marlboro (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (31), Oconee (20), Orangeburg (27), Pickens (27), Richland (82), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (43), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (49)

DHEC Reports the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,784 (not including antibody tests) and the Percent positive was 20.1%.

There are 47 mobile testing events scheduled through July 30 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.