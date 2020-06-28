DHEC urges residents to wear masks and social distance as Coronavirus cases surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State health officials are sharing ways you can ‘help stop the spread’ of the coronavirus.

DHEC is recommending that everyone do the following:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

According to DHEC, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, say health officials.