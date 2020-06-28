Soda City Market reopens with new measures amid Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)_- You can once again take a stroll through the Soda City Market.

The popular event in Downtown Columbia, on Saturday mornings, returned for the first time this weekend, since the pandemic.

The Soda City market re-opened on Main Street.

Of course, new measures were implemented, the event included social distancing, new spacing of vendors and masks.

Organizers were asking folks to remember these times are a little different.

Vendors were glad to see people obeying the rules but getting a chance to get out.

Soda City runs each Saturday from 9am -1pm.