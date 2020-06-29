City Parks delay phase 4 of re-opening plan, includes Drew Wellness Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You will have to wait a little longer to enjoy some tennis or golf at the  City of Columbia’s parks.
The City’s Parks and Recreation department announced a delay for phase 4 of the re-opening plan.

Due to a significant increase in the number of covid-19 cases, officials say a new reopening date for phase 4 has not been determined yet.
It includes community centers, the Columbia Art Center, James Clyburn Golf Center, Columbia Tennis Center, Greenview Tennis Center and the Charles R. Drew Wellness center.

