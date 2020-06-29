Columbia holds first mask distribution following citywide ordinance

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — As of last Friday, people are required to wear facemasks in public while within the city limits of Columbia.

On Monday, city officials held their first mask distribution for those who may need one.

“This means a lot to us. Thank you,” said Columbia resident Joann Branham.

Through this week and next, Columbia will be handing out masks to residents.

“Individuals can get two masks. If you have a family, you can get 5 masks,” said Tracy Chapman, Assistant Superintendent with Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Masks are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We’ve had several cars, varying ages, but a lot of seniors have come through to get masks this morning,” said Chapman.

“I think it’s important for us to help to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Chris Campbell, who works with Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Columbia City Council passed the ordinance last week to ensure people are wearing masks in public and doing what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our campaign is ‘Mask up in the Midlands’, and we just want to be that benevolent public servant to be able to provide that to our citizens, so they can mask up and protect themselves,” said Demetrius Rumph, who works with Columbia Safety and Risk Management.

Residents who received masks say they’re so thankful for them.

“I try to keep a mask around, I try to keep them before I go into a store or anything, I be sure I got it on. It means a lot, it means a lot. This is very appreciated,” said Branham.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. By providing these masks, we’re helping to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Chapman.

Residents of all ages, especially the younger generation that’s now seeing a spike in COVID cases, need to do what they can to stop the spread.

“Those are the individuals that really don’t practice social distancing, don’t wear a mask. But now I think they’re starting to understand that even the younger generation, all people need to wear a mask,” said Rumph.

The distribution of masks will begin on Monday, June 29, 2020 and will end on Friday, July 10, 2020. Please review below the identified sites, dates and times for the mask distribution schedule.

Identified Sites: Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center

1117 Brandon Avenue

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center

1914 Wiley Street

Earlewood Community Center

1113 Recreation Drive

Distribution Schedule

June 29, 2020

MONDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 1, 2020

WEDNESDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 2, 2020

THURSDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 6, 2020

MONDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 8, 2020

WEDNESDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 10, 2020

FRIDAY

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm