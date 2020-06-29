DHEC: 1,320 new cases of Coronavirus in SC, hospital bed usage surges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday, announced 1,320 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 34,546 and confirmed deaths to 717.

DHEC says the total number of individuals tested Sunday, statewide, was 8,191 and the percent positive was 15.5%.

Hospital capacity continues to rise, according to numbers from DHEC, of the 7,336 inpatient beds currently used, 1,032 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Per DHEC, the number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (12), Anderson (15), Bamberg (12), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (41), Calhoun (1), Charleston (278), Cherokee (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (2), Colleton (17), Darlington (6), Dillon (9), Dorchester (49), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (8), Florence (24), Georgetown (5), Greenville (153), Greenwood (9), Hampton (3), Horry (165), Jasper (1), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (26), Laurens (15), Lee (2), Lexington (73), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (22), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (24), Pickens (25), Richland (80), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (70), Sumter (16), Union (11), Williamsburg (6), York (59)