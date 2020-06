DHEC hosting 61 mobile Coronavirus testing sites through July 21

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for coronavirus, DHEC continues to host mobile testing clinics across the Midlands.

Right now there are 61 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 for the entire state.

Prisma Health is hosting one Monday June 29 in Lexington County at- Batesburg-Leesville Elementary school from 8am to Noon.

To find out if a location is near you, just log on to scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.