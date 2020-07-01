New photo show captures moments during pandemic, BLM protests in Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — If you want something different to do this month, there’s a new photo gallery put on by Photo SC that’s showcasing the work of local photographers.

The pictures of ‘Perspective’ tell the stories of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, and health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a still image, kind of tells a complete story in one frame. And I think, to me, that’s captured forever,” said Gerry Melendez, a local photographer who’s work is on display.

One photograph can tell a whole story, including documenting historic moments like the pandemic or the BLM protests.

“It’s a really tumultuous and historic period for our community and our country and the world,” said ML Miller, CEO of Photo SC.

“We’re dealing with a pandemic of two types right now. We’re dealing with a pandemic of the resurfacing of racism, and we’re dealing with COVID-19,” said Crush Rush, another local photographer showcasing his work.

Rush took pictures of the protests in Columbia on May 30 and 31, and Melendez has been photographing health care workers in their fight against coronavirus

“The main thing is just seeing these health care works and what they go through, and how invested they are in the community and with the patients,” said Melendez.

“It’s very important that we document history in hopes that we don’t repeat it. So all of these images they connect with people for various, different reasons,” said Rush.

Photography speaks to people in different ways, but the works are timeless and capture important moments.

“They become close, and so when they go through all the ups and downs you really see it in these photos, and what they’re going through,” said Melendez.

“Once you take those fractions, literally fractions of a second, and capture somebody’s raw emotion, you have kind of locked them into that place for forever,” said Rush.

In addition to the work by local photographers, there’s also a selfie wall filled with pictures by community members wearing face masks.

‘Perspective’ photographs can be seen through the month of July at 701 Whaley in Columbia.