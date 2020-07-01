SC sees highest number of Coronavirus deaths in single day, DHEC reports 24 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 24 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday, reported 24 additional deaths and 1,497 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

DHEC says there are currently 1,160 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 37,809, and confirmed deaths to 759.

The percent positive continues to be high. DHEC says the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,834 and the percent positive was 19.1%.

DHEC says there are 49 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Dr. Linda Bell, with DHEC, urged everyone to take precautions and wear a mask and social distance.

Dr. Bell said if people are not careful over the holiday weekend and not wearing their masks, she says South Carolina could see unprecedented numbers, more than what they could have anticipated at the beginning of the pandemic.