Shaw AFB: F-16 fighter jet crashed on base overnight

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A F-16 fighter jet crashed on Shaw Air Force Base late Tuesday night, according to base officials.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. during a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

The U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon is assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

Shaw Air Force Base emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time.