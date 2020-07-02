ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg County man out on bond for attempted murder has been arrested on another charge of attempted murder.

Xavier Johnson, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, which will be his third pending attempted murder charge.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant released Thursday, deputies say Johnson drove up to and shot at a woman sitting in her car on June 21. It happened on Five Chop Road around 6:30 p.m. The woman said she realized occupants in the other car were shooting at her when her rear glass shattered.

No one was injured in that shooting.

“This individual shouldn’t be on the streets, period,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He’s out and shoots at another car. We need to keep individuals such as this out of our community.”

Johnson and three others were arrested in 2018 after an August 15th vehicle collision escalated into gunfire. No one in the cars were injured but a pedestrian was shot and taken to the hospital.

Johnson and Tyrone Witherspoon, then 20, were charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The OCSO says Johnson tried to escape jail but as still granted bond later.

During Thursday’s court appearance, Johnson’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.