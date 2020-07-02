Staying healthy while celebrating July Fourth during a pandemic

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Traditionally, the Fourth of July is a weekend to hit the beach, have a backyard barbecue, or go to a parade. But this year, as with every other holiday so far, it’s looking different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are going to get out to the beach, they’re going to get out on the lake, and they’re going to be in large numbers. So I just really caution, please think before you go out and hang out with your friends. Just make smart decisions, and hang out with small numbers,” said Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Midlands.

If you do make plans, be very conscious of social distancing. If you’re in public, wear a mask.

“You need to have small groups of people when you’re hanging out outdoors, 10 people or less. They need to be part of either of your intimate family or some of your friends that you know very well that you’ve already been around. And those friends also need to be practicing social distancing,” said Dr. Burch.

Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“When you wear one, it’s really meant to protect you from me. Not necessarily me from you, although it does some of that,” said Dr. Burch. “Because we’re really in the height of the first wave in South Carolina, we need to be cognizant of that and make sure that we are practicing social distancing or doing very well with wearing our masks in public.”

People in their 20’s and 30’s need to be especially conscious, as the numbers of positive cases continue to increase.

“I would just ask that they understand it’s not all about them. Really. I understand you want to go out, you want to have fun, you want to see your friends. But your actions affect all of us,” said Dr. Burch.