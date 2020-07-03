DHEC: 1,558 new cases of Coronavirus and 10 additional deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday, announced 1,558 new confirmed cases and 10 new confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 41,413, and total deaths to 787.

DHEC says a total of 450,482 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

According to DHEC, the total number of individuals tested Thursday was 7,514 and the percent positive was 20.7%.

DHEC says there are currently 1,148 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Per DHEC:

There are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.