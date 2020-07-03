Local Experts speak out on Pandemic Precautions for the 4th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 4th of July holiday is looking different this year, as we celebrate during a pandemic.

Many cities and towns have cancelled parades or festivities in order to limit large group gatherings.

People may still be planning to head to a beach or lake, but they need to be very aware of social distancing and wearing a mask, say health experts.

Health officials say stick to groups of 10 or less and only see close friends that you know have been careful with social distancing.

ABC Columbia spoke with a a Doctor at Prisma Health for more advice.