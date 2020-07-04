DHEC reports record high number of Coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday, announced a record high 1,836 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 additional deaths.

DHEC says there are currently 1,190 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 43,260, and confirmed deaths to 806.

Per DHEC, the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,338 and the percent positive was 19.7%.

Looking to get tested?

DHEC says there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.