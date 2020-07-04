SC Troopers reminding drivers to be safe on the roadways this July 4th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be ready for Fourth of July drivers making poor decisions on the roads.

Troopers say July 4th ranks as one of the deadliest holidays to be behind the wheel of a car.

Troopers say it’s best to have a designated driver or get a ride home if you want to celebrate.

The Highway Patrol says that speeding, drunk driving, and people not wearing seatbelts are among the most frequent violations they see around July 4th.