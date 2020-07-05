DHEC: 1,463 new Coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Sunday announced 1,463 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, and confirmed deaths to 813 statewide.

Health officials say the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,831 and the percent positive was 16.6%.

DHEC says there are currently 1,251 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Per DHEC, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.