DHEC has conducted nearly 475,000 Coronavirus tests in SC

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA,  SC (WOLO)– More and more South Carolina residents are getting tested for Coronavirus.

According to DHEC, as of Saturday, a total of 473,543 tests have been conducted in the state.

Health officials say you can see a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.   DHEC officials say the Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.

On Saturday DHEC reported the total number of individuals tested was 8,831 and the percent positive was 16.6%.

DHEC says there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

