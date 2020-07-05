DHEC has conducted nearly 475,000 Coronavirus tests in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More and more South Carolina residents are getting tested for Coronavirus.

According to DHEC, as of Saturday, a total of 473,543 tests have been conducted in the state.

Health officials say you can see a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC officials say the Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.

On Saturday DHEC reported the total number of individuals tested was 8,831 and the percent positive was 16.6%.

DHEC says there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.