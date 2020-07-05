DHEC hosting more than 40 coronavirus mobile sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to host mobile testing clinics across the Midlands.

Right now there are more than 40 mobile Coronavirus testing events scheduled through august 4, 2020.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

DHEC says you can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.