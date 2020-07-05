Trump Boat Parade takes to waters of Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–During the Fourth of July weekend, on Sunday, there was a show of support for President Donald Trump on the waters of Lake Murray.

There was a patriotic display, as American flags flew, along with Trump 2020 flags, marking decoration on hundreds of boats that hit the water.

The large crowd of boats and supporters gathered for a show of support for President Donald Trump and to take part in the ‘Trump Boat Parade’.

The parade began at Dreher Island and went across the waters of Lake Murray.