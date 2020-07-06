City of Columbia continues free mask distribution at area locations

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is offering residents free masks to protect against COVID-19.

The masks will be given out at various locations around the city as long as supplies last or July 10th when the free giveaway is expected to end.

Masks will be given to anyone deem to be high risk in accordance with CDC guidelines and those in vulnerable populations that live within Columbia city limits.

Citizens will be given two masks, or five for an entire family on a first come, first serve basis at the locations listed below.

WEDNESDAY – July 8



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

FRIDAY – July 10



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

You can find more information about the initiative by visiting https://resilient.columbiasc.gov

If you would prefer to buy your own masks,or make their own they have to follow the CDC’s guidance by clicking on their link here