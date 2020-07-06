DHEC: 1,505 new cases of Coronavirus in SC, 6 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday, reported 1,505 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 46,247 and confirmed deaths to 819 statewide.

Health officials say, there are currently 1,260 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC reports the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,990 and the percent positive was 18.8%.

There are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.