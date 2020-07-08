DHEC: delay in deaths reported from healthcare facilities causes record number to be reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A delay in reported deaths from healthcare facilities caused a large number of reported Coronavirus cases to be released Wednesday, according to DHEC. State Health officials announced 38 additional confirmed deaths.

After the delay in reported deaths, DHEC is reiterating that health care facilities and providers across the state report all covid-19 related deaths within a 24 hour period.

DHEC also announced 1,537 more positive cases of the Coronavirus.

Health officials say this brings totals in the state to 48,770 and total deaths statewide to 876.

The percent of positive tests from Tuesday was the highest we have seen at 21%.

If you are looking to get tested, DHEC says there are 99 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.