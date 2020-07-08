Richland Co. pools open for summer with precautions in place

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County pools are now open for the first time this summer, and you can swim for free. But there are some changes and precautions in place as numbers of COVID-19 cases rise.

“We want you to come out and swim, and we want you to be safe cause that’s our thing. Safety is our number one thing,” said Kareem Evans, Aquatics Manager with the Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC).

Before heading to one of the open RCRC pool facilities, you’ll need to register for a time slot online. Time slots are in one-hour increments.

“We know exactly who’s going to be at the pool, we’re going to know exactly when they’re going to be at the pool,” said Evans.

“DHEC put a pool capacity of 80 for our pools, so we weren’t comfortable with that so we went down to 50,” said Matthew Christman, RCRC Recreation Superintendent.

Pool staff will also be regularly cleaning common areas like the locker rooms, and there will be no hared equipment for patrons.

“You have to bring your own chairs. We’re not providing life jackets this year, so you have to bring your own life jacket,” said Christman. “If you’re not feeling well enough, to not come to the pool facilities. Also, we’re just making sure by sanitizing and disinfecting we’re making it a safe environment for people to come and recreate in.”

When you’re at the pool, you need to make sure you’re staying socially distanced.

“We’re going to enforce the social distancing, where families have to stay in their own groups. And we have a policy that if they can’t socially distance, they’re going to be asked to leave,” said Christman.

Lifeguards and staff are all trained to rescue victims with new contactless masks.

“We have masks that are available where you do not touch the victim. So it’s touchless masks, one valve on this end for the rescuer, and this part for the possible victim,” said Evans.

As the summer temps rise, it’ll be nice to get back to the pool. As long as you follow the guidelines.

“I think the lifeguards and staff are super excited to be back at work, to be outside, to be back doing what they love,” said Evans.

Open Swim hours of operation will be Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Youth swim lessons are available for a fee of $35. Lessons will be held Wednesday thru Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Sunday will be a make-up day.

Eastover Park Pool, St. Andrews Park Pool and Trenholm pool are the open facilities. Hopkins Park Pool is closed for this summer due to a leak and a safety issue on the pool deck.